Delhi developer in remote role told to travel to Bengaluru meetings at own expense, post goes viral

A Reddit post by a techie from Delhi has gone viral after he shared his experience about a job. The developer, who has four years of experience, was offered a remote SDE1 frontend role by a startup based in Bengaluru. However, during the final HR round, the company shared some unexpected conditions. A full stack developer’s post on Reddit went viral online.(Representational image generated using ChatGPT)

The post was shared by @lordarthur77, in which he mentioned that although the role is remote, the company said he would need to visit Bengaluru every quarter for 7 to 10 days. These meetings would be at his own expense, with no travel or accommodation reimbursement.

"Is this a common practice: Company asking for quarterly meetups in Bangalore on your own expenses? It's a remote setup though," the caption of the post reads.

He further mentions that the company is following BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). “I have to buy my own laptop, and also asking to install security patches to protect the data as well.”

The post was shared on July 10, 2025, since then, it has garnered more than 200 likes and several comments.

Many Reddit users expressed surprise and concern over the company's conditions. Some felt it was unreasonable to expect a remote worker to travel to another city without any reimbursement. Others pointed out that BYOD policies are common, but companies should offer support or compensation.

One of the user, @BigDocument2946, commented, “Scam definitely avoid it. Once you install that software there is no privacy , it’s exploitation.”

A second user, @Longjumping-Green351, commented, “Mine is remote too but quarterly visit is expected in the office and no reimbursement for it.”

Another user, @Vegetable-Mall-4213, commented, “At least partial reimbursement should be there.”

Several users shared similar experiences and advised the developer to clarify all terms in writing before accepting the job offer.