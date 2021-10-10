Home / Trending / ESA showcases ‘layered history’ of Mars with pictures
ESA showcases ‘layered history’ of Mars with pictures

The European Space Agency (ESA) took to Instagram to share various images of Mars.
ESA shared this incredible picture of Mars that has mesmerised people(Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)
Mars has always been an enigma. However, thanks to the different space agencies across the world, the mystery of the Red Planet is slowly getting unveiled. Also, the social media pages and handles managed by such organisations are helping us in getting a glimpse of Mars through pictures. Case in point, this share by European Space Agency (ESA). This post showcases the ‘layered history’ of the planet using pictures.

Along with the pictures, ESA also posted a descriptive caption.

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 20,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share varied responses.

“I literally thought the first picture was a fresh painted wall,” shared an Instagram user. “Woow,” posted another. “Gorgeous,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

