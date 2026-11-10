‘Forever’ cruise ship Odyssey seized in Singapore, days after leaving passengers stranded in Cambodia

The luxury cruise ship Odyssey, which asked more than 200 passengers to disembark at a Cambodian port last month, has been seized in Singapore. CBS News reported the seizure, citing court records that name Singapore-based law firm Helmsman LLC as the solicitor involved in the ‘arrest’ of the ship. A drone view of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship departing without passengers after residents living aboard the vessel were forced to disembark in Cambodia, as the operator said rising fuel prices linked to conflict involving Iran had made operations prohibitively expensive, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn (REUTERS)

It remains unclear which party the law firm represents. However, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News that the legal action was likely initiated by a fuel supplier.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority confirmed that the vessel had been detained following a court order.

"The vessel has been placed under arrest pursuant to a court order," the authority said in a statement cited by AFP and other news outlets on Monday. It added that the crew members were doing well and that creditors were overseeing arrangements for their welfare.

"There are no passengers on board," the authority said, confirming that the ship was anchored in Singapore's port waters.

Villa Vie Odyssey owes supplier around $500,000 The vessel's US-based operator, Villa Vie Residences, is reportedly struggling to meet its financial obligations. The company owes a supplier in the region approximately $500,000, although it has not been established whether this supplier initiated the legal proceedings.

The seizure follows a legal process in Singapore through which a vessel can be detained under a court order to secure a maritime claim.

(Also read: ‘Never-ending’ world cruise shuts down, passengers asked to get off near Cambodia)

The latest development comes after Villa Vie Residences suspended operations in Cambodia on October 27, citing a sharp rise in fuel expenses linked to the Iran war. More than 200 passengers were subsequently given just seven hours to leave the ship at the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville on October 28.

The Odyssey departed Cambodia on November 4 without passengers and with approximately 50 crew members on board, according to Taing Sochitkrishna, head of the Sihanoukville tourism department. He said around 100 passengers were still in Cambodia at the time, while the others had travelled to different destinations in the region, as per an AsiaOne report.

The ship was subsequently moved to Singapore ahead of a possible auction, CBS News reported on November 1.

A voyage cut short Built in 1993, the Odyssey had operated under several cruise lines and different names before being acquired by Villa Vie Residences in 2023.

The vessel began its much-publicised round-the-world journey from Northern Ireland in October 2024. The company had advertised a continuous three-and-a-half-year voyage covering more than 150 countries, offering passengers the option of purchasing or renting cabins.

According to the company's website, permanent cabin ownership was priced between $120,000 and $440,000. Passengers could also rent cabins for shorter stays, with monthly rates starting at $3,500.

Several residents reportedly paid more than $300,000 for suites, securing accommodation on board for the lifetime of the vessel.

However, the cruise faced difficulties even before setting sail. Its departure was delayed by four months because of repair work and documentation issues.

CBS News also reported problems with the supply of food during the voyage. While the ship was in Vietnam, crew members reportedly had to purchase provisions from local grocery stores after a vendor stopped supplying food over unpaid dues.

The operator had also warned passengers about its financial difficulties in August, when the vessel made an earlier visit to Singapore. According to CBS News, the company sought additional funds from residents to keep the voyage going and had raised the possibility of the ship being detained.

Passenger Holly Hennessey had earlier told the BBC that residents were asked to consider paying an additional fuel surcharge as costs increased. She also said the cruise itinerary had been "severely curtailed".

(Also read: US couple's retirement dream in ruins after residential cruise scrapped in Cambodia)

In a statement issued on October 27, Villa Vie said its monthly fuel expenses per guest cabin had increased from approximately $1,800 to as much as $8,000 in certain parts of Asia.