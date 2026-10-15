Goa-based airline Fly91 surprises young pilot by bringing her parents onboard: ‘Imagine the pride’

Goa-based airline Fly91 recently surprised a young pilot by arranging for her parents to travel on one of her first flights. The airline shared details of the incident in an X post, calling it the start of a tradition where they would call a new pilot’s loved ones to fly with them. Junior First Officer Anika operated a Fly91 flight with her parents on board.

Fly91 is a regional airline founded by Manoj Chacko and Harsha Raghavan. The airline currently operates on a few routes, mainly in southern India, and has plans to expand its business in the coming years.

(Also read: All about Fly91, the private airline Abhinandan Varthaman joined after quitting Indian Air Force)

A special surprise from Fly91 This morning, the official X account of Fly91 shared pictures of Junior First Officer Anika onboard an airplane with her parents.

“For our Junior First Officer Anika, one of her flights as a released pilot came with a little surprise waiting on board,” read the caption.

A released pilot means a trainee who has finished all requirements—including simulator sessions, base checks (takeoffs and landings) and supervised flying with a trainer—and is officially cleared ("released") to fly commercial routes.

The Goa-based airline explained that Anika’s parents were called so they could see her operate a flight.

(Also read: Pilot flies his mother for the first time, says she will always be his ‘favourite passenger’)

“We sent her parents on the very flight she was operating, so they could be there to see her take to the skies in her new role. Imagine the pride of watching your daughter in the cockpit, doing what she’s worked so hard for,” the airline said in its X post.