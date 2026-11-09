Hair ties, keychain in $148 advent calendar: Kim Kardashian’s Skims offers refunds after backlash

The calendar contained 12 boxes with accessories like bobby pins, a Skims-branded keychain, a pair of “bra elastic headband”, a satin scrunchie and more.

Ahead of the festive season, Skims released an advent calendar with 12 boxes. The “accessories advent calendar” was available for purchase in the US for $148, although the Skims website now lists it as “out of stock”.

An advent calendar is a special seasonal calendar used to count down the 24 days of December leading up to Christmas. They contain small containers, each with a surprise inside.

Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Skims for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Many customers felt that the advent calendar did not offer value for money, with some going so far as to calling it a “scam”.

Skims, the shapewear and apparel brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, is offering refunds to customers who purchased its much-criticised advent calendar. The advent calendar, retailing for $148, had drawn brutal backlash online after buyers discovered that it contained items like keychains, hair ties and hair clips.

Why did the Skims advent calendar draw backlash? Several people who purchased the Skims advent calendar were disappointed by what it contained. Many shared unboxing videos on social media, where they criticised the advent calendar as overpriced.

“That Skims advent calendar looks like what I’d find on the floor if I pulled my headboard away from the wall,” one person wrote on social media.

“Like, I better start pulling some because this is way too expensive for this. Skims clips, hair clips like that. What is this? A hair tie? What is this? A bra strap made into a hair tie?” another questioned.

“For Skims to be a clothing brand and not include a single piece of clothing in the Skims advent Christmas calendar is crazy and ridiculous actually,” a third opined.

(Also read: Kim Kardashian breaks silence after backlash over daughter North's outfits, asks fans for ‘grace’)

Skims offers refunds A spokesperson for Skims told Today.com that the company is aware of the feedback and has offered refunds to buyers.

“We understand that for some, the calendar didn’t meet expectations and we have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a Skims credit to put towards other products,” Skims told Page Six.

Several customers shared screenshots of the email they had received from Skims on social media. It shows that the company offered a full refund of $150 if customers wanted to return the advent calendar.

Those who wanted to keep the items were offered store credit. “If you'd prefer to hold on to it, well issue a store credit for the full purchase amount of $150 which you can use on any future order,” the email read.

Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019. She has not yet publicly commented on the row.