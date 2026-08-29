Indian man shows deserted office in Germany at 4:58 pm on Monday: ‘Work is just a part of life’

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of his workplace shortly before 5 pm on a Monday. His video, showing an almost deserted office floor before the official end of the working day, has drawn attention to the country’s approach to work-life balance. An Indian man in Germany shared how employees left the office by 5 pm. (Instagram/mohits_blickwinkel)

(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)

The man, identified as Mohit, shared the clip on Instagram, where he compared workplace culture in Germany with what employees often experience in India.

Office empty before 5 pm The video begins with Mohit sitting at his desk and speaking directly to the camera. He then shows his phone, which displays the time as 16:58, or 4:58 pm, on a Monday.

Moments later, he pans the camera across the office floor, revealing rows of empty desks and chairs with seemingly no employees around.

Highlighting the contrast, Mohit is heard saying: “Want to see the work culture difference between India and Germany? Here, take a look.”

The brief clip appears to suggest that employees at his workplace leave promptly once their working hours are over rather than staying back unnecessarily.

‘Work is just a part of life’ Sharing the video, Mohit also reflected on how work is viewed in relation to personal life.

“Work is important part of life, but emphasis on part! It’s just a part, and it should be treated as one,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Watch the clip here: