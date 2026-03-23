Indian woman who lost 30 kg in 8 months using Ozempic warns against 'blind' use: 'This is not a shortcut'
An Indian woman who lost 30 kg using Ozempic has urged people to seek medical advice and understand the risks before trying it.
As conversations around Ozempic grow louder in India, an Indian woman’s candid post warning people against trying the drug without proper medical guidance is going viral online. Taking to X, Aakanksha Sadekar Chauhan, founder of EkaantCare, shared her personal experience of using the drug, saying the treatment is not a quick fix and should not be taken lightly.
“Everyone’s celebrating that Ozempic is about to go generic in India. Cheaper access. Wider reach. More people finally getting help. And yes, part of me is genuinely glad. But I’ve also lived it. And I need to say this before it turns into the next ‘just take this and your life will sort itself out’ trend,” she wrote.
Aakanksha described starting the medication as “clinical, measured, slightly intimidating,” adding that it involved blood tests, doctor consultations, and understanding how the drug affects appetite and metabolism. “You don’t just ‘start Ozempic’. You enter a contract with your own body,” she wrote.
She said that while weight loss did happen, it came with challenges. From digestive discomfort to unexpected energy dips, she said the experience goes beyond what is often portrayed online. “There are days your stomach refuses to cooperate. Meals you used to love suddenly feel like a negotiation. Energy dips you don’t quite expect. Moments where you realise this isn’t just fat loss, this is your metabolism being actively rewritten,” she said.
She further emphasised that discipline becomes even more important while on the drug. “If you treat it like magic, your body will remind you very quickly that it isn’t.”
Concluding the post, she urged people to approach the drug with caution rather than excitement. “This is not a shortcut. It’s an intervention. A pharmaceutical one. And like all interventions, it demands respect. So if you’re in India right now thinking, ‘Great, it’s cheaper now, maybe I should try it’ – Pause,” she wrote. “Get your bloodwork done. Speak to a doctor. Understand the long game,” she said.
“I’m not saying don’t do it. I’m saying don’t walk into it blind,” she added.
Responding to questions from users, Chauhan further shared that she maintained a consistent diet and exercise routine alongside the medication, including walking 10,000 steps daily and working out five times a week. “This is recommended for people with PCOS/insulin resistance who need some help with the loss,” she said.
Addressing doubts about her visible transformation, she added, “I have lost 30 kgs in 8 months. I feel 100x better and extremely energetic to workout 5 times a week now.”
(Also Read: Woman says this ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days: ‘Not just weight loss…’)
Social media reactions
Her post sparked a wider discussion online, with several users echoing her caution.
“It is not a weight loss cheat code. It is for diabetes and must be taken under strict supervision,” one user wrote, warning of potential weight regain after stopping the drug.
Another commented, “Well said, it’s treatment, not a trend.”
(Also Read: Natco Pharma to launch generic Ozempic at 90% discount as price war begins)
What is Ozempic?
Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication used to treat type 2 diabetes. Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017, it has since become a global bestseller and is often used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-reducing effects.
The drug mimics a natural hormone called GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar. It increases insulin production when needed and slows the movement of food through the stomach, helping people feel fuller for longer. At higher doses, it also reduces appetite, aiding weight management.
However, experts have flagged several potential risks. As HT reported earlier, the side effects include inflammation of the pancreas and gallbladder-related issues. According to the FDA, common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and constipation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More