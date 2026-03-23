Indian woman who lost 30 kg in 8 months using Ozempic warns against 'blind' use: 'This is not a shortcut'

As conversations around Ozempic grow louder in India, an Indian woman’s candid post warning people against trying the drug without proper medical guidance is going viral online. Taking to X, Aakanksha Sadekar Chauhan, founder of EkaantCare, shared her personal experience of using the drug, saying the treatment is not a quick fix and should not be taken lightly. The woman said the treatment is not a quick fix and should not be taken lightly. (X/@scotthakuraaiin)

“Everyone’s celebrating that Ozempic is about to go generic in India. Cheaper access. Wider reach. More people finally getting help. And yes, part of me is genuinely glad. But I’ve also lived it. And I need to say this before it turns into the next ‘just take this and your life will sort itself out’ trend,” she wrote.

Aakanksha described starting the medication as “clinical, measured, slightly intimidating,” adding that it involved blood tests, doctor consultations, and understanding how the drug affects appetite and metabolism. “You don’t just ‘start Ozempic’. You enter a contract with your own body,” she wrote.

She said that while weight loss did happen, it came with challenges. From digestive discomfort to unexpected energy dips, she said the experience goes beyond what is often portrayed online. “There are days your stomach refuses to cooperate. Meals you used to love suddenly feel like a negotiation. Energy dips you don’t quite expect. Moments where you realise this isn’t just fat loss, this is your metabolism being actively rewritten,” she said.

She further emphasised that discipline becomes even more important while on the drug. “If you treat it like magic, your body will remind you very quickly that it isn’t.”

Concluding the post, she urged people to approach the drug with caution rather than excitement. “This is not a shortcut. It’s an intervention. A pharmaceutical one. And like all interventions, it demands respect. So if you’re in India right now thinking, ‘Great, it’s cheaper now, maybe I should try it’ – Pause,” she wrote. “Get your bloodwork done. Speak to a doctor. Understand the long game,” she said.

“I’m not saying don’t do it. I’m saying don’t walk into it blind,” she added.