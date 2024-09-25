'Is all of India coming?': Coldplay fans flood ticket website for Abu Dhabi show

The craze for Grammy-winning band Coldplay's upcoming concerts is not dying down any time soon as scores of fans are now joining virtual queues to grab tickets to see the band perform in Abu Dhabi next year. The band, which had scheduled one show in the Middle Eastern city on January 11, will now perform again on January 12 for their growing number of fans. Coldplay fans shares screenshots showing them waiting in long virtual queues for the band's tickets.(X/@Catechist123)

Last week, thousands of Indian fans were left disappointed due to a massive rush to get the concert passes for the band's Mumbai show after queueing up for hours on BookMyShow.

(Also read: I don't even like Coldplay': Delhi woman cuts meals, bathroom breaks to book tickets for family. Viral post

A BookMyShow repeat

The fans, who queued up to get the prized tickets, took to social media to complain about the website slowing down and malfunctioning in a scene similar to BookMyShow during the sale for Mumbai tickets.

Among those wanting to see the band perform was TV personality and DJ Nikhil Chinappa who also shared his frustration about not being able to secure the tickets. "Not sure what happened here, Ticketmaster. The screen went from “your turn to buy,” to a static screen of the stadium graphic," he wrote in a post showing his computer screen reloading after it said he was next in line to buy the passes.

"Ticketmaster Stuck for the last 10 mns for Coldplay Abu Dhabi . What has to be done!" one user complained, sharing a photo of his screen showing him as 11,000th in line.

"Ticketmaster its my turn since 15 mins, doesnt go ahead," wrote another user.

Indian fans booking for Abu Dhabi show?

In top posts about the Abu Dhabi tickets, most users' locations in their X bios were in India which led many to believe that Indian fans have decided to travel to UAE to watch their favourite band perform. Some users from Bangalore and Mumbai also shared screenshots of their booked tickets.

"Is all of India coming to Coldplay's concert in Abu Dhabi?," one user asked.

"Indians have flooded Abu Dhabi show of Coldplay already, thanks to influencers Hong Kong will also look like a coldplay concert in India. Best to wait for a few months till Indian Coldplay Hunger dies," another user said.

How much would it cost?

A post suggesting a lavish trip to Abu Dhabi to watch the musicians perform had gone viral on social media.

Instead of spending lakhs on the Mumbai show, a content creator suggested a round-trip to the Middle East to watch the band perform at a marginally cheaper cost.

In the post's caption, he provided a breakdown of the whole trip along with cost estimates for food, travel, hotels and even sightseeing. He estimated the price of the trip to be ₹1.7 lakh for two people.

(Read viral post here: Planning for Coldplay in Abu Dhabi? Viral post explains how you can also get gourmet food, 3-star hotel)