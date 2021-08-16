Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

An old video of a three-year-old karate kid enthusiastically reciting the student creed has gone viral again. There is a possibility that the kid’s passion and vigour will not only amaze you but leave you inspired too.

The clip was originally shared on the official Facebook page of Premier Martial Arts Leeds a few years ago. It again went viral after being re-shared on Twitter. The video shows a young student named Sophie Wong.

“Sophie Wong is a force! Listen to her repeat the Student Creed,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

Sophie Wong is a force! Listen to her repeat the Student Creed.🔥🥋💪😃💪.



(🎥:Leeds Taekwondo and Premier Martial Arts Centre) #ThrowbackThursday



pic.twitter.com/QpxBcU1kcX — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 12, 2021

The post, since being shared has gathered nearly 10,000 views. It has also been re-shared by many across different social media platforms.

“Could Sophie Wong wake me up with that every morning. Do me just a world of good,” wrote a Twitter user. “Look out, Sophie has arrived! You go, girl!” shared another while re-posting the video. “Sophie Wong is my new superhero favorite. What an incredible child!,” expressed a third.

In another Facebook post shared back in February, the Karate institution explained that “Sophie is 9 years old now and is still training hard.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON