Kerala footballer Muhammed Riswan among 2 Indians to win Instagram Rings Award this year

A Kerala footballer has been named among the 25 winners of the Instagram Rings Award. Muhammed Riswan is one of only two Indians to win the honour this year, the other being Chanel model Bhavitha Mandava. Muhammed Riswan won the Instagram Rings Award 2026. (Instagram/@riswan_freestyle)

The Instagram Rings Awards is an annual creator recognition program launched in October last year. Its aim is to honor 25 global creators who make an impact through originality and creativity, regardless of their follower count.

In a news release last year, the Meta-owned company had described Rings as “an award from Instagram that’s all about celebrating those who aren’t afraid to take creative chances and do it their way. Those who bring people together over their creativity, and deserve recognition.”

Who is Muhammed Riswan? Muhammed Riswan is a freestyle footballer from Kerala who first shot to fame in November 2023, when he posted a video that showed him kicking a football into a waterfall. The Reel shattered all records at the time, garnering more than 600 million views.

Filmed at the Keralamkundu Waterfall in Malappuram, Kerala, that one video led to Riswan’s rise as an Instagram creator. “I never expected this to happen. It was just a fun video with friends. Within 10 minutes, it had around 2,00,000 views, and by the time I got home, it had already hit a million,” the Kerala-based content creator said, according to Telangana Today.

In January 2024, the video earned a Guinness World Record recognition as well.