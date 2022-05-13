Mama cat cuddles with her six cute kittens. Adorable video will make you go aww

“This is so precious,” this is what a Reddit user wrote while reacting to a cat video. There is a chance that you will also be inclined to say something similar after watching the video that shows a sweet interaction between a mama cat and her babies. There is also a possibility that you will be tempted to watch the video more than once.

“My cat had 6 kittens and this is how she hangs with them,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat lying with her kittens sitting around her. The video also showcases the mama cat cuddling with her babies.

Take a look at the video that is simply so wholesome that it may melt your heart into a puddle:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted Redditors to post various comments. Many wrote that the video is absolutely cute.

“Mama's little snowballs!” shared a Reddit user. “Mama looks sleepy. Give her lots of love and kisses for me,” posted another. “She is lovely,” commented a third. “She looks exhausted but also seems to enjoy motherhood. Really adorable,” expressed a fourth. “Cuteness overdose!!!!” wrote a fifth Reddit user while reacting to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video?