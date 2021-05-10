Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

It’s always nice to see animals of different species interacting with one another. And this video is among them. If you need a break, watch this adorable video that may put a smile on your face.

The video features a mama dog sitting inside a dog crate with her puppies. However, she notices a little one away from her family and promptly goes out to grab it with her mouth and bring it inside the crate with her other puppies. Only, this little ‘puppy’ can’t seem to sit still and keeps trying to run out from the crate.

Take a look at the video to see why this puppy can’t seem to stay still with this doggo family. The entire clip makes for a wonderful watch.

Posted some 11 hours ago, the video has collected over 18,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments. People have posted the most hilarious reactions and some have even imagined the thoughts of the mama dog and the bird in this situation.

“Lol. The duck is like, ‘Excuse me Ma’am. Just trying to eat’,” commented an individual. "’I said you're a dog now!’" posted another imagining the doggo’s thoughts. “’Accept my love!! You must accept my love!’” added a third.

“’How is this one so much faster than the rest?!’ - momma dog,” reacted a Reddit user.

What do you think of this video?