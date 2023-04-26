Home / Trending / Man from New York explains in Hindi why he likes Mumbai more

Man from New York explains in Hindi why he likes Mumbai more

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 26, 2023 06:05 PM IST

The video of a man from New York explaining in Hindi why he likes Mumbai better was posted on Instagram.

A video shared by Instagram blogger Sanjay Meriya showing a man from New York has left people amused. The video shows the foreigner explaining why he likes Mumbai better than NYC and that too in Hindi. Chances are, the video will amaze you too.

The video shows the man from New York who shared about his experience of living in Mumbai in Hindi.(Instagram/@thespindoclive)
The video shows the man from New York who shared about his experience of living in Mumbai in Hindi.(Instagram/@thespindoclive)

“Met a random New Yorker who happened to live in India for 5 years! He spoke amazing Hindi and he described his life in Mumbai like king size and in New York as full of hustle! What a guy! Also offered us free tickets to a Broadway show as he is MD there. Andre bhai OP,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted back in January. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected several likes and comments. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Andre passed the vibe check,” wrote an Instagram user. “I have met this guy too. He knows Gujarati too,” commented another. “Me when I go to study abroad,” expressed a third. Many reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out