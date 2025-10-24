Mumbai woman’s hair catches fire after firecracker bursts too close during Diwali celebrations: ‘Still feels unreal'

Diwali celebrations are incomplete without firecrackers, but a Mumbai woman’s festival turned frightening when a firecracker burst too close, setting her hair on fire. The video of the incident was captured on camera.(@_sakshisundriyal/Instagram)

She lost chunks of her hair in the accident and said the moment felt “unreal.”

The video of the incident was captured on camera and was later shared on Instagram by Sakshi Sundriyal Tripathi with the caption, “This Diwali came with an unexpected memory.”

Diwali firecracker mishap caught on camera:

The video shows the woman, dressed in a saree, and her husband bursting firecrackers when a skyshot exploded too close, setting her hair on fire. She is seen panicking and quickly moving away from the firecracker as her hair catches fire.

She then shared her experience online to warn others about the dangers of fireworks.

"Could’ve been so much worse. Just sharing this as a small reminder to be careful, things can change in seconds," she wrote.

According to Tripathi, she and her husband were celebrating their first Diwali after marriage in Mumbai.

They lit a 100-shot cracker when one of the shots suddenly burst too low in the sky. In that moment, the fire came dangerously close to her husband’s face and her hair.

Although her husband quickly removed the fire from his face, her hair caught fire before she could react.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video quickly gained attention online, with many expressing relief that the woman was not seriously hurt.

Instagram users praised her for sharing the incident as a warning to others and reminded viewers to be careful while handling firecrackers.

One of the users commented, “It’s great you’re safe!! You were standing too close to the crackers.”

A second user commented, “The only thing I will be scared of. Can never look straight at the sky.”

A third user commented, “Too risky, you guys were too close. Always play with caution; it could have been so much worse.”

“Fireworks always scare me for this reason alone,” another user commented.

Several users noted how fast accidents can occur during Diwali, calling the video a clear safety warning.