Pet doggo gets embraced by couple on their wedding. Watch heartwarming video

Having dogs as pets is so rewarding that you want them to be a part of every important moment of your life. Humans bond with their doggos so much that they become an important part of the family and they even invite them to their weddings. Like this adorable video that was shared on Instagram by the page Dog which shows a Golden Retriever being a part of its human’s wedding. This adorable video of the dog being able to participate in the wedding will melt your heart.

In the heartwarming video, the doggo is picked by the groom who is dressed in a navy-blue suit and then embraced by him in his arms. He then takes the dog to the bride and both of them also give a kiss to the doggo on each cheek in the adorable video which will definitely make you smile. “His smile will brighten your day,” says the text on the video.

“Dogs are family too,” says the caption of the video. Since being uploaded on February 15, the video has got more than 1.9 million views.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Dogs should always be included on the wedding,” an Instagram user commented. “Off to a great start of marriage. You take good care of the dog together, marriage will be 100,” commented another. A third said, “Having a dog at your wedding is one I’m definitely making sure to happen.”

What are your thoughts about this heartwarming video?