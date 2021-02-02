Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana
Following the massive success of her Netflix film 'The White Tiger,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned into "a white tiger" and turned her dog Diana into "her cub".
The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to drop the stunning picture of herself dressed in an outfit in the white tiger print with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash.
The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony.
Priyanka's full-sleeved dress had a high-neck pattern. Keeping her look classy, the 38-year-old actor tied her hair in a bun and wore hoop earrings.
She dusted off the look with black coloured glares and matching heels.
"A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger," she wrote in the caption of the post.
The Ramin Bahrani directorial, 'The White Tiger' is based on the booker-prize winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.
It stars actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has also doubled up as the executive producer of the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human gives doggo imaginary treats, her precious expression may make you gush
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of elderly couple grooving to 90’s pop song will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungarian family sails around the globe in a 50-feet boat called ‘Teatime’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Happiness kits’ to be gifted to students as schools reopen in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wishes flood in for record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's twins! 8-year-old polar bear gives birth to two cubs in Detroit Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30-year-old woman mechanic receives praise for unconventional career choice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man develops underground dustbin with automatic garbage lifting technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swedish nurse gets a chance to watch entire film festival alone in a lighthouse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox