Radhika Merchant's saree drapist shares video of Ambani bahu as bridesmaid at friend's wedding: 'Best moment of my life'

“Best moment of my life! I draped a dupatta for Radhika ma’am and I feel so lucky,” Salvi captioned her post.

Saree drape expert Neha Salvi shared a special moment from the ceremony, posting a video on Instagram that captured Radhika walking down the aisle before the bride’s entry. Dressed in a striking rani pink silk lehenga adorned with intricate golden brocade embroidery, the Ambani family’s ‘chhoti bahu’ looked radiant as she carried out her bridesmaid duties.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani turned heads as they recently attended the high-profile wedding of their friends Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar , Gujarat. Glimpses from the lavish celebrations have now surfaced online, showing the couple enjoying the festivities and fulfilling their wedding duties in style.

Another clip doing the rounds on social media showed Anant and Radhika dancing enthusiastically during the baraat. As singer Mika Singh performed live, the couple joined fellow baratis, smiling and matching steps amid the lively beats.

Shared by a fan page, the video captured the duo appearing relaxed and cheerful, seamlessly blending into the celebratory crowd. “Anant & Radhika Ambani dancing at their friend’s baraat while Mika Singh performs live,” read the caption of the post.

(Also Read: Ambani household staff once received Reliance shares: ‘Now, new staff asks me why they cannot…’)

Ambani family hosts Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding event Meanwhile, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok ahead of their wedding in early March. Held at the Reliance township in Jamnagar, the event was attended by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, among others.

A video from the celebration shows Nita delivering a heartfelt speech for Sachin Tendulkar and his family, calling them “family” and blessing Arjun and Saaniya’s union. “My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life,” Nita Ambani said.

“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she added.

(Also Read: Nita Ambani feeds cake to staff member during birthday celebrations in Jamnagar. Watch)

Anant and Radhika’s love story The love story of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has long fascinated the public. Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

The couple, who are childhood friends, first sparked public interest in 2018 when a photograph of them together went viral. Over time, their relationship blossomed, culminating in their lavish wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.