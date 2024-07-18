‘RIP Bangalore tech scene’: Founder on controversial job reservation bill by Karnataka government

The Karnataka government approved a job reservation bill for the private sector, which mandates 50% of management positions and 70% of non-management roles in private companies to be reserved for locals. Companies have up to three years to comply with the quota. The bill that was approved by the state’s cabinet on Tuesday faced a lot of criticism, forcing chief minister Siddaramaiah to put it on hold. The contentious bill also sparked a discussion on social media, with many voicing their concerns and opinions, including a start-up founder who said that he is “eyeing Chennai” after the “Bengaluru tech scene has died”. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (right) and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (left). CM Siddaramaiah said that the bill is in the "preparation stage" and that the final decision on it will be taken during the next cabinet meeting,

Saumil Tripathi, the founder of Grapevine - a salary and career discussion platform, shared a screenshot of the comment on X and wrote, “This comment from a Bengaluru founder becomes the fastest comment to reach 200 likes.”

The comment reads, “Let’s get real: Tech contributes 25 per cent of Karnataka’s GDP. That’s ₹3.5 lakh crore annually. Watch half of that evaporate with this braindead move.”

In the next line, he said that “it’s a rant”, adding, “Global tech giants aren’t here for our dosas. It’s the diverse talent pool, genius. Now you want to slap a ‘Kannada Only’ sign on it?”

“We’re already bleeding talent to Hyderabad and Pune. This? This is handing them our workforce gift-wrapped. I’ve spent a decade building my company here. Now, I’m eyeing Chennai,” he further said.

The founder concluded his comment saying, “RIP Bangalore tech scene, 1990-2024,” sarcastically adding that the “casue of death is linguistic chauvinism and political myopia”.

Here’s how people reacted to the founder’s comment:

“Bro is spitting facts,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “To be honest, nothing will happen. Telangana and Haryana brought such laws way before Karnataka.”

“Well, at least the traffic situation might improve,” joked a third, referring to the city’s traffic woes.

What Siddaramaiah said on the bill?

“The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage,” wrote Karnataka CM on X.

He added, “A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision.”

