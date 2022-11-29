Home / Trending / RJ Karishma’s video perfectly captures the ‘Dukh dard peeda’ of every sibling

RJ Karishma’s video perfectly captures the ‘Dukh dard peeda’ of every sibling

trending
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 01:07 PM IST

RJ Karishma took to Instagram to share the video that perfectly captures some of the things siblings fight about.

The image is taken from the video shared by RJ Karishma about siblings.(Instagram/@rjkarishma)
The image is taken from the video shared by RJ Karishma about siblings.(Instagram/@rjkarishma)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Is it ever possible to love someone whom you usually hate and bicker with everyday? If you have a sibling, you know that the answer is a big fat “yes.” Lots has been said about the bittersweet relationship between siblings and there is a latest addition to that list. It is a video by RJ Karishma that shows just some random things that siblings often fight about. Chances are, the video will make you say ‘That’s so us.’

Dukh dard peeda,” she wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show her playing the roles of a woman and her brother. In the video, the brother and sister fight about almost everything. From the brother pretending to sleep to avoid answering the door to mimicking his sister to her stealing her brother’s jacket, the clip shows different situations that may seem absolutely relatable.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further received nearly 75,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“So relatable, my brother does the same things to annoy me all the time,” posted an Instagram user. “Exactly the same. Relatable,” shared another. “Based on a real incident,” joked a third. “Hahaha sooo truee,” expressed a fourth along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Soo true…,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out