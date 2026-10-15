Sky turns orange in Indonesia: Toxic haze and smog from wildfires choke region, obscure skyline

A social media user from Kalimantan shared a video recording the situation on the ground. “The fire and haze crisis is nowhere near over. As scary as this footage is, the reality on the ground is much more horrible than what you see on social media,” she wrote.

The haze, however, is not confined to just Indonesia. According to the BBC, the smog has drifted beyond the country’s borders into neighbouring nations of Singapore and Malaysia.

As Indonesia battles one of its worst wildfire outbreaks of the season, raging flames have blanketed several regions in a dense orange haze, turning real-life landscapes into scenes straight out of a dystopian film. Several people have taken to social media to capture how the sky in several regions, especially Indonesia’s Central Kalimantan province, has turned deep orange-brown, severely reducing visibility.

Slash and burn Many of these wildfires in Indonesia are caused by a practice known as "slash and burn,” the BBC reported. It is a traditional method used by farmers to create nutrient-rich soil for new crops. However, some of them are also associated with commercial farming, which happens at a much larger scale and is harder to control. Last month, Indonesia suspended the operating licences of 26 companies due to their links to wildfires, which have been raging for months. A few other companies are also under investigation.

Indonesia's President ‌Prabowo Subianto has ordered additional resources to combat wildfires. "This is a top priority for us. We must ​resolve it immediately," Prabowo was quoted as saying, reported Reuters.

How much land is damaged? The official data, last updated in July, estimates that 202,000 hectares (500,000 acres) have been burned. The Forestry Ministry stated that it would need more time to verify the latest data.

However, environmental group Auriga claimed that more than 637,000 ​hectares were damaged from January to August this year, reported Reuters.

Is dry ice the solution? The government has also started a new way to combat the fires: dry ice.

“This trial of dry ice dispersal is being conducted under the president’s direct instruction to help tackle the haze in South Sumatra,” minister Dudung Abdurachman was quoted as saying by state news agency Antara.

“We will first observe the results, and if effective, there is a possibility that this method could be implemented in other regions.”

Health issues caused by toxic smog: Air pollution, especially in Kalimantan and Sumatra, has reached dangerous levels. Though some are wearing gas masks, many have no choice but to inhale the toxic smog.

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"I'm short of breath and have a headache from breathing this air. But I still have to work," Imrayedi, a 63-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, told BBC.

"The government must also think about common people like us. Please take action to find a solution so that this haze problem can be resolved immediately."