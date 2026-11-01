Tesla's driverless Cybercab takes two skeletons for a ride in Halloween video

The video was posted on the official X account of Tesla's Robotaxi service with the caption, "Bone voyage". Both skeletons can be seen wearing seatbelts as they sit inside the Cybercab.

Tesla's driverless Cybercab robotaxi has made an unusual appearance in a Halloween-themed video, with two skeletons spotted taking a ride in the autonomous vehicle. The clip shows the skeletal passengers seated inside the car without a human driver behind the wheel. The sight has caught the attention of social media users, who have shared their reactions to the unusual ride.

The video prompted several reactions from users on X, with many joining in on the skeleton-themed humour. While some joked about the passengers being unable to drive themselves, others referred to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

"Skeletons take Cybercabs because they don’t have the guts to drive themselves," one user wrote.

"No one can match Tesla’s sense of humour," another commented.

A third user joked, "These two ordered a Cybercab and waited for a FSD malfunction."

Some users also brought up the availability of autonomous vehicles in different parts of the world. "Even skeletons are ahead of the Europeans. They're already allowed to ride in a robotaxi, while we're stuck hoping for a decent version of FSD," a user said.

Users joke about robotaxis and traffic rules Others wondered whether the skeleton passengers would be spotted riding around in Cybercabs again. "See if you can find them and other spooky riders out and about riding in Cybercab tomorrow night," one comment read.

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Another user raised a humorous question about what might happen if the driverless vehicle were stopped by the police. "Who gets the ticket if the cops pull over a Robotaxi? Mr Bones, can I see your driver's licence?" they wrote.

One user, meanwhile, pointed out that the skeleton passengers were wearing seatbelts, joking that they were taking precautions to avoid death or injury.