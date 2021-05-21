This doggo demanding a kitty from his allergic mom is hilarious. Watch

Negotiating with parents for a new pet can be quite a task. This doggo experienced nothing different when he asked his mom for a pet. However, he also had some arguments up his sleeve that will leave you in splits.

In this video, Eevee, the golden retriever, asks his mom for a kitty. When she refuses because she is allergic to them, Eevee convinces her saying that it’s okay. He further suggests that they can just put mom outside so that she isn’t affected.

The video is adorably captioned, “It seems pretty pawgical to me”. Watch the clip below for some laughs:





The video, posted on April 29, has garnered over 90,000 likes and about a 100 comments. While most of the viewers dropped hearts and laughing emoticons on the video, others said they related to Eevee.

One said, “Same with my parents”. Another just gushed over him saying, “Oh my god that’s so cute”.

Eevee is a young doggo in India who keeps making his followers laugh with his videos and gush over his photos. What do you think about his video?