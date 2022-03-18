This sign involving dogs and trees will leave you in splits. Watch

While scrolling through social media, do you often find yourself searching for videos involving dogs or cats that can leave you laughing out loud? Are you presently searching for such a video? Then here is a clip posted on Reddit that may interest you.

“They had to put up a sign for their tree climbing dogs,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show someone recording a dog perched on top of a tree. What is hilarious is the signboard attached to the tree. “Our dog’s [sic] climb trees. They are fine,” it reads.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in splits.

The post has been shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several upvotes. In fact, till now, it has gathered more than 46,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments to showcase their reactions.

“Tiny dog’s with attitude are hilarious. ‘What R you starING at?! READ THE SIGN’,” wrote a Reddit user. “Haha I know this house! It’s right by a beautiful park so I’m sure they got a lot of calls,” shared another.

A few also pointed out how the signboard reads “dog’s” instead of “dogs”. Just like this individual who wrote, “That dog is like that apostrophe, hangin around where it shouldn’t.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

