UK man jailed for slicing and stealing 350-year-old map with knife refuses to reveal its location

In a museum heist that damaged an irreplaceable 1684 atlas, a UK man has been jailed for using a knife to slice out and steal a 350-year-old map, only to stubbornly refuse to reveal its whereabouts. CCTV captured Melvin West cutting the Dutch cartographic masterpiece from the Caird Library's collection at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich before slipping it under his clothing. While the Met's Art and Antiques Unit tracked down and arrested West, the thief answered "no comment" to interrogations, keeping the artefact unaccounted for. The man stole a map from an atlas published in 1684. (Metropolitan Police)

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“Melvin West, 72 (21.05.1954), was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 22 October after pleading guilty at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 May to theft, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

How was the theft discovered? A library employee got suspicious after finding a small knife on the floor under a desk. The staff quickly realised that West had been using the desk and that he was viewing an atlas printed in 1684. It was then discovered that the volume was missing one of its 12 maps.

The “CCTV enquiries showed how he removed the map from the book using a small knife and concealed it in his clothing.”