Video about free WiFi ends with a hilarious password-related twist

Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:49 PM IST

The video about free WiFi that ends with a hilarious password-related twist was posted on Twitter.

The image is taken from the Twitter video that ends with a hilarious password-related twist.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is important to keep a strong and complicated password for all your online accounts, including your WiFi. People often try out different combinations to ensure that they create passwords that are hard to guess. However, it seems like someone took that to a new level. And, what is even more hilarious is how they used it to prank others.

Originally posted on TikTok, a video of the prank is being shared across various social media platforms. Just like this Twitter user who shared the video with a funny caption “Thank god there are still good people in the world,” it reads.

The video opens to show a poster on a wall with the words, “FREE WIFI. Network: goodluck. Take a password,” written on it. There are detachable stips at the bottom of the poster with the password written on it. The fun starts when one person tries to take one of the detachable strips.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 7.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated nearly 1,7000 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments. Many showed their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons to GIFs. Some also wrote “Haha” to show their reactions to the hilarious video.

“Did it work,” asked a Twitter user. “Still typing the password, I'm halfway through,” joked another. “How was this masterpiece designed? I'd like to play this trick on my friend some day,” asked a third. “Hahahaha……. Creative minds….,” wrote a fourth.

