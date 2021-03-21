IND USA
The image shows the pets helping each other.
Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed

From opening the door skillfully to keeping a lookout for intruders, the pets can be seen doing it all.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Several videos on the Internet bear witness to the fact that when a pet is assisted by its sibling or another pet, mischief is bound to happen. This video featuring several naughty and funny pets is the perfect example of that category. The video shows several pets giving a helping paw to their buddies and in turn provide tons of giggles and aww-worthy moments to people.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, features pets of all shapes and sizes helping out their friends.

From opening the door skillfully to keeping a lookout for intruders, the pets can be seen doing it all. The video starts with a doggo being helped by its friend to get in the pool. It then goes on to show an otter sharing its food with a duck, and a bird feeding a smaller bird with utmost care.

Check out the whole video


Did these pets make your heart fill with joy?

