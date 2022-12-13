Vlogger gets hit by car door while filming on road. Viral video sparks debate

It is not uncommon for vloggers to film their different activities while on the road and the Internet is filled with several such shares. However, what people often don’t see are the behind the scene incidents that happen while capturing such clips. Just like this video shows which has created chatter among netizens. The video shows a vlogger getting hit by a car door. While some people are sharing that it is the fault of the passenger in the vehicle, others are arguing that it is the vlogger’s mistake.

The video was posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Opening the door.” The clip opens to show a man on roller skates. He is seen taking the help of running cars to move forward. While doing so, he gets hit by a car’s door and falls on the footpath.

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated over 3.2 million views. Additionally, the post has also prompted people to post various comments.

“You’re blaming someone opening the door to get out onto the sidewalk? Lol the guy is literally grabbing onto moving cars and jumping off the road onto the sidewalk full of pedestrians. Hope he’s okay, but it’s his own fault,” wrote a Twitter user. “Look before you open your door,” posted another. “The car door was opening before he jumped on to the pavement, so they couldn't have done anything. Buuuuuuut... the car shouldn't have even been there because it's double yellows, so he shouldn't have had to dodge it. It's a good video though,” wrote a third.