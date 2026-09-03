‘Why are we like this?’: Bengaluru CEO contrasts Indian flyers with foreign passenger

A CEO's LinkedIn post criticising the lack of civic sense among passengers on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight has sparked an online discussion. Detailing how travellers ignored repeated crew instructions, he questioned the nation's collective mindset, comparing their behaviour to that of a foreign traveller who followed all rules. Social media users echoed his frustration in the comments section of the post. The CEO shared that he was on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. (Representational image created using AI). (Google Gemini)

“Was on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi today. As the aircraft was taxiing, passengers started to get up and remove the overhead luggage. Repeated pleas to sit down were of no avail as passengers nonchalantly continued to go about their sacred jobs,” Bengaluru-based CEO Vadiraj Katti wrote on LinkedIn.

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He recalled that when the flight crew requested the passengers to close the window shades to maintain cabin temperature as a courtesy to the next set of passengers, most people ignored the announcement. Even when he requested the passenger sitting beside him to follow it, they did so, but with an “irritated look”.

Katti questioned, “ Why are we like this, as a country??!!!” As a concluding line of his post, he added, “PS: Ahead of me was a passenger, probably from China, who was religiously following all the announcements!!!”