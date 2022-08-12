Women take 'Joota Churai' ritual to another level, use a spinning wheel. Watch

Indian marriages are incomplete without a 'Joota Churai' ritual and most of us have witnessed it. While the females of the bride's side gang up to steal the groom's shoes, the latter side tries to thwart this attempt. The jovial ritual ends with the groom fulfilling the demands of the bride's female relatives to get his shoes back. And a video shared online captures just the same.

While most demand a hefty amount in lieu of shoes, the women in the video took the 'Joota Churai' ritual to another level by preparing a spinning wheel. The wheel has eight options ranging from one lakh rupees, a diamond ring to two tickets to Australia and ask your bride. The spinning wheel even has a tag line 'No money, no honey' and a hashtag #POOkeSIDeffects. The clever idea may even prompt you to use it next time you get a chance to do 'Joota Churai'.

The video was posted on Instagram by a digital content creator named Poorvi Agarwal. "Shaadi is similar to #spinthewheel - pure luck by chance," read the caption posted alongside the video. She also tagged groom Siddharth Agarwal in her post. The video opens to show Poorvi and her groom standing with a spinning wheel. The text insert on the video reads, "Joota Churai with a twist." Someone then spins the wheel, and before one could see the result, the bride's side mischievously rotates it. Towards the end, the wheel is seen spinning again, and this time, the pointer stops at one lakh Indian rupees.

Watch the video below:

