Wondering how to give a bath to your dog? This pupper is here to tell you. Watch

The videos that show pet dogs or cats taking a bath are always a fun watch. More so because one never knows how each individual pet might react. This video that was shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to an adorable Golden Retriever dog named Finley, shows one such bath time.

In the video, the process of this pet dog taking a bath has been explained from the point of view of the adorable pooch. Viewers can see that he gets into the tab and patiently cooperates with his human while they give him a lovely bath. After this is done, he makes sure to shake himself dry and give his humans a bath instead!

“Finley’s bath tips,” Read the caption that accompanies this cute dog video. It is complete with an emoji of a bathtub. The video has an extremely funny blow dry sequence which a has also been pointed out in the caption.

Watch it here:

This adorable dog video was posted on Instagram around three days ago. It has garnered more than 32,500 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from dog lovers.

“Such a gorgeous boy and all that pampering,” posted an Instagram user, accompanied by laughing and heart emojis.”The Fin burrito,” pointed out an individual, referring to the time when the dog was wrapped up in a towel. “He’s such a good boi during bath time!! What an angel,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?