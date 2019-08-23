Nach Baliye 9: Prabhas does a Salman Khan as he dances with Raveena Tandon to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Watch video

tv

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:59 IST

Actor Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of his next Saaho, recently visited the sets of Nach Baliye 9 and grooved to Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon’s hit number Tip Tip Barsa Paani. A video from the promotional visit is now going viral online as fans go crazy over Prabhas’ moves.

Prabhas visited the dance reality show along with his Saaho-co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas and Raveena grooved to the tunes of her hit number from Mohra, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena wore a yellow saree, just like she did in the song, and Prabhas showed up in semi-formal clothes. Raveena is a judge on the dance reality show.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu, Sophie Turner dance together hand-in-hand as Jonas Brothers perform. Watch video

Star Plus, the channel that airs Nach Baliye, has shared a promotional clip where Prabhas and Raveena are seen grooving together. Prabhas also did Salman Khan’s famous step from Kick.

The hit song from the 90s is being recreated for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Akshay will feature alongside Katrina Kaif in the new version of the song. Akshay announced the recreation of his song on Twitter and wrote, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way.”

Raveena, who originally featured in the song, had called the idea of recreating her hit ‘superb’. Talking about shooting the original song, she had said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

With Saaho, Prabhas will be seen onscreen two years after his last blockbuster release, Baahubali The Conclusion. He ruled the nation with his first nationwide hit Baahubali The Beginning in 2015 and followed it up with the sequel in 2017.

Shraddha, on the other hand, was last seen in Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, also has another film lined up for release soon. Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore was slated to hit theatres on August 30 but was shifted to September 6. She also has Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:58 IST