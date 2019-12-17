Payal Rohatgi released on bail in objectionable comments case

tv

TV and reality show personality Payal Rohatgi has been released on bail, according to an ANI report. She was sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a metropolitan court in Rajasthan on Monday in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media

Her advocate Bhupendra Sahay Saxena had presented a bail plea on Thursday for which court asked to present case diary. As case diary could not be produced on the same day, the court fixed Monday as the date for bail hearing; the actor was detained on Sunday and arrested on Monday.

"The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each," public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav told PTI.

On October 10, 2019, a complaint was lodged by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma against Rohatgi for posting an objectionable video on Nehru and his family on Facebook and Twitter. Police lodged a case against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC and started investigation.

“Despite several notices sent to her, Rohatgi did not come to Bundi for interrogation. The notices were sent via email, posts and even a team was sent there to look for her. However, this time, police team found her and hence she was arrested,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta told IANS.

“We will now interrogate her why she made this video and what was her objective behind it. The police team from Bundi had camped in Ahmedabad since last three days under thana in-charge Lokendra Paliwal and finally she was arrested on Sunday,” she said on Sunday.

Soon after her arrest, Rohatgi tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google... Freedom of Speech is a joke,” read a post on her Twitter handle.

