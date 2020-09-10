Siddharth Arora claims non payment of dues for Laado 2, shares details of ‘lopsided contract’
The latest actor to open up on non payment of dues from producers is Siddharth Arora, who was seen in Laado 2. He claims it was a lopsided contract where he was even supposed to pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if he fell in love with someone from the cast or crew.tv Updated: Sep 10, 2020 06:51 IST
TV actor Siddharth Arora has claimed that he has not received payment of his dues from a producer for whom he had worked in 2018. He also opened up about the one-sided clauses in his contract with producers of Laado 2 and revealed that even when he received a cheque in August, it bounced.
Elaborating on his problem, Siddharth told Times of India,”For the last two years, I have been regularly following up with the producer of the show for clearing my dues. I have made innumerable calls and visited the production house office, but in return, I have only received humiliation and harassment. Every time I make a call, they promise to clear the dues, but I haven’t found any solution to this. In the current pandemic situation, I am facing serious financial issues and I need the money. Last month, they assured us that they will settle the dues and I received a cheque, but it has bounced! What do I do now? We all know that a bounced cheque is actually a criminal offence.”
The actor also revealed that the contract had clauses like “paying 90 per cent of the production cost, which amounts to Rs 9 lakh per day, if I was late by a few hours.” He also added, “ I would have to also pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if I fell in love with a co-actor or technician. But, there is no fine being levied on the production house which fails to pay dues on time. It has been two-and-a-half years, but they are yet to pay the full amount . The past few months have been hard on us actors. I am requesting CINTAA and the production house to consider this important, as I have to earn my daily bread.” The actor said he wants to share about the existence of lopsided contracts .
After starting his acting journey with Mukti Bandhan in 2011, Siddharth has also worked in popular shows such as Betaal Aur Singhasan Battisi, Doli Armano Ki, Singhasan Battisi, among a few others.
Earlier this year, Chahat Pandey, opened up on non payment of dues for years. Incidentally, this is not a problem specific to the pandemic induced lockdown that brought most businesses to a complete shutdown for at least two months.
In 2017, comedian Sunil Pal had also alleged that Anees Bazmee requested him to perform at a private event but refused to pay later. “I have around Rs 20-25 lakh stuck in the market with various producers. It is quite common in the industry for producers to pay up late. However, we, as artists, understand if a producer is genuinely out of resources or liquid money. But, when a producer like Anees - who plays in crores of rupees - behaves like this, it is not pardonable,” Sunil had old Hindustan Times.
