Siddharth Arora claims non payment of dues for Laado 2, shares details of ‘lopsided contract’

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 06:51 IST

TV actor Siddharth Arora has claimed that he has not received payment of his dues from a producer for whom he had worked in 2018. He also opened up about the one-sided clauses in his contract with producers of Laado 2 and revealed that even when he received a cheque in August, it bounced.

Elaborating on his problem, Siddharth told Times of India,”For the last two years, I have been regularly following up with the producer of the show for clearing my dues. I have made innumerable calls and visited the production house office, but in return, I have only received humiliation and harassment. Every time I make a call, they promise to clear the dues, but I haven’t found any solution to this. In the current pandemic situation, I am facing serious financial issues and I need the money. Last month, they assured us that they will settle the dues and I received a cheque, but it has bounced! What do I do now? We all know that a bounced cheque is actually a criminal offence.”

The actor also revealed that the contract had clauses like “paying 90 per cent of the production cost, which amounts to Rs 9 lakh per day, if I was late by a few hours.” He also added, “ I would have to also pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if I fell in love with a co-actor or technician. But, there is no fine being levied on the production house which fails to pay dues on time. It has been two-and-a-half years, but they are yet to pay the full amount . The past few months have been hard on us actors. I am requesting CINTAA and the production house to consider this important, as I have to earn my daily bread.” The actor said he wants to share about the existence of lopsided contracts .

After starting his acting journey with Mukti Bandhan in 2011, Siddharth has also worked in popular shows such as Betaal Aur Singhasan Battisi, Doli Armano Ki, Singhasan Battisi, among a few others.

Earlier this year, Chahat Pandey, opened up on non payment of dues for years. Incidentally, this is not a problem specific to the pandemic induced lockdown that brought most businesses to a complete shutdown for at least two months.

In 2017, comedian Sunil Pal had also alleged that Anees Bazmee requested him to perform at a private event but refused to pay later. “I have around Rs 20-25 lakh stuck in the market with various producers. It is quite common in the industry for producers to pay up late. However, we, as artists, understand if a producer is genuinely out of resources or liquid money. But, when a producer like Anees - who plays in crores of rupees - behaves like this, it is not pardonable,” Sunil had old Hindustan Times.

