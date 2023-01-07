Home / Cricket / Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery for ligament tear

Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery for ligament tear

cricket
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Rishabh Pant is currently under operation after the surgery following his miraculous escape in a car crash.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rishabh Pant has reportedly undergone a successful knee surgery and is currently under observation in Mumbai. The India wicketkeeper-batter, who miraculously escaped a horrific car accident last week, had a knee ligament surgery done at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI.

The surgery took place under the supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service. Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline. The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

BCCI had earlier issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The statement said that Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr Pardiwala.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement. "The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement read.

Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee alone in his car when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries.

