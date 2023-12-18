IIT Gandhinagar hosts annual alumni meet ‘Homecoming 2023’, over 80 alumni members attend 2-day event & relive memor

Over 80 alumni members attend IITGN's fifth edition of annual alumni meet.

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) hosted the fifth edition of the annual alumni reunion, ‘Homecoming 2023’ on December 16-17, featuring sessions and activities comprising of interaction among alumni, faculty, and current students of the institution.

A press release issued by the IITGN stated that over 80 alumni from various undergraduate and postgraduate batches attended the ‘Homecoming 2023’ wherein they shared their experiences from their professional journeys and relived their college-time memories at the institute.

The release further pointed out the event’s main highlights comprising a set-up of a ‘Flea Market by the Art’ that attracted over 500 visitors, including students, residents, alumni, staff, and faculty members.

The event also witnessed the Decennial Reunion of the Class of 2013, the IITGN release said.

Prof Jaison Manjaly, Professor-in-Charge of Alumni Relations, lauded the achievements of the alumni and termed it as a testament to the educational exposure and opportunities they received at IITGN.

Addressing the alumni, he said, “We feel very happy and proud to see the rate of alumni engagement with the Institute over the years. We are excited to see you crossing milestones in the years to come and your sustained engagement with IITGN for institution building.”

Monika Khatri, a graduate of MSc in Chemistry from the class of 2020, expressed her happiness on being a part of the event, calling it a rejuvenating experience.

Likewise, Chris Francis, who graduated from IITGN in 2022 and is currently pursuing his master’s in Computer Science at the University of California San Diego, said he felt happy to have met his professors and batchmates again. He said, “I also got to witness the 56th Inter IIT Sports Meet happening on campus this time and got to cheer my juniors.”

