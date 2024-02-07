Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before general elections, over 20 killed

A bomb exploded at the election office of an independent candidate in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, just a day before parliamentary elections were set to take place. Representative Photo: Blast in Pakistan(AFP)

According to officials of the provincial government, the blasts have resulted in at least 22 deaths and over two dozen injuries.

The gas-rich province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has been dealing with insurgency by Baluch nationalists for over two decades, initially driven by resource-sharing demands and later evolving into a quest for independence.

Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups also maintain a significant presence in the region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

