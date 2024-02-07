 Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before general elections, over 20 killed - Hindustan Times
News / Videos / World News / Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before general elections, over 20 killed

Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before general elections, over 20 killed

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 02:58 PM IST

Bomb blast kills at least 22 at election office in southwest Pakistan

A bomb exploded at the election office of an independent candidate in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, just a day before parliamentary elections were set to take place.

Representative Photo: Blast in Pakistan(AFP)
Representative Photo: Blast in Pakistan(AFP)

According to officials of the provincial government, the blasts have resulted in at least 22 deaths and over two dozen injuries.

The gas-rich province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has been dealing with insurgency by Baluch nationalists for over two decades, initially driven by resource-sharing demands and later evolving into a quest for independence.

Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups also maintain a significant presence in the region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

(inputs from wires)

