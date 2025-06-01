2 dead, over 500 arrested after PSG win causes clashes in France

The clashes in France's Paris after Paris Saint-Germain's first Champions League title turned deadly on Saturday. As per the latest reports, at least two people, including a 17-year-old, have been killed due to the riots. Riot police on the Champs Elysees avenue after Paris St Germain's Champions League win caused clashes. (REUTERS)

Furthermore, France24 reported that police arrested nearly 500 people in the French capital after clashes broke out. However, after including the arrests made in Paris, French police have arrested a total of 559 people.

The ministry of interior stated that while 559 people have been arrested across France, 491 were arrested in the capital - Paris.

2 killed as clashes take over Paris

Following PSG's first win in the Champions League, celebrations took a violent turn. As per France24, a man riding a scooter in Paris was killed after he was hit by a car a few kilometres away from the Champs-Élysées.

Meanwhile, in the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a gathering celebrating the PSG win. Prosecutors further added that the perpetrator behind the death of the 17-year-old is "on the run."

Following their first Champions League win, the team of Paris Saint-Germain were set to hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

However, overnight celebrations turned violent as clashes erupted across Paris and other parts of the country.

As per police, "troublemakers on the Champs-Elysees were looking to create incidents and repeatedly came into contact with police by throwing large fireworks and other objects."

Several others were injured during the celebrations. As per local news, a car rammed into fans celebrating PSG's win, leaving four injured, of which, two people were in a critical state. Police have ruled out foul play after the driver turned himself over to the authorities.