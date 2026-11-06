A global study found that planted forests had mixed effects on wildfire activity across temperate regions

Afforestation can increase forest cover supply and aid in addressing the issue of Climate Change. However, transforming open land to afforested land can alter the behavior of wildfires. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), afforestation was associated with a 26% higher probability of fire occurrence and a 23% larger burned area. A study of more than 67,000 land areas found that afforestation was associated with a 26% higher likelihood of fires and a 23% larger burned area overall. Effects varied by biome, highlighting the need to assess local fire risk when planning new forests. (Wikimedia Commons)

The study analyzed 67,248 land areas that were transformed from non-forest land to planted forests between 2001 and 2023. Through satellite data analysis, the researchers looked at changes in fire incidence before and after these transformations, taking into consideration climate, accessibility, and land area. The findings varied considerably across biomes, suggesting that the effects of tree planting depend on the location and type of landscape.

Forest types have different fire risks The biggest difference was seen in temperate conifer forests. After afforestation, there was a 2.7-fold increase in fire incidence, and the amount of land burned doubled. The researchers speculate that high vegetation density and harsher fire weather might be causing this phenomenon. Continuous vegetation acts as a fuel source for fires.

There were also increases in fire activity in Mediterranean forests, woodlands, and scrublands. The study found that afforestation was associated with a 38% rise in fire occurrence and a 9% increase in expected burned area in this biome. These landscapes experience periodic drought, contain flammable vegetation, and are frequently affected by human-caused fires. The researchers suggest that increased biomass from planted forests may add to the available fuel, potentially contributing to greater fire activity.

On the other hand, temperate broadleaf and mixed forests showed a reverse pattern. Afforestation in these landscapes was associated with a 23% decline in fire occurrence but a 20% increase in expected burned area, indicating that fires became less frequent but larger. This suggests that although fires occurred less frequently, the overall area affected by fire increased. Since nearly half of the world's planted forests are located within this biome, even modest changes in fire behavior could have substantial ecological and socioeconomic consequences.

The only biome that did not show an increase in wildfire activity was temperate grasslands, savannas, and shrublands. Here, afforestation was associated with an 18% reduction in fire occurrence, without a significant increase in burned area. This is likely due to the natural fires experienced in such landscapes, as well as the long-term human experience in using fire.

Geographically, regions where wildfire activity increased following afforestation included western North America, central Chile, southern Europe, southwestern Australia, and parts of South Africa. In those regions, plantation development coincides with a climate that becomes more favorable for extreme wildfires.