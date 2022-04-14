Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US likely to send ‘top-level' official: Reports

The United States is considering sending a ‘top-level' official to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, also stating that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation.

However, the reports also noted that it is more likely that secretary of state Antony Blinken or Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, will be tasked with visiting Ukraine, which, on February 24, was invaded by its neighbour Russia; the conflict is yet to come to an end.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remain candidates to represent the U.S., but it is more likely an official like Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will go, the officials said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 14, 2022

These reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky. Last Friday, European Commission president Ursula von der Loyen visited the city, while a day later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the visitor. However, while the former made a scheduled trip, the latter arrived on an impromptu one.

Biden, meanwhile, made a four-day emergency visit to Europe late last month to discuss the crisis with the NATO and the European Union. The Democrat also went to Poland, which has taken in thousands of refugess from its neighbour, Ukraine.