Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US likely to send ‘top-level' official: Reports
The United States is considering sending a ‘top-level' official to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, also stating that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation.
However, the reports also noted that it is more likely that secretary of state Antony Blinken or Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, will be tasked with visiting Ukraine, which, on February 24, was invaded by its neighbour Russia; the conflict is yet to come to an end.
These reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky. Last Friday, European Commission president Ursula von der Loyen visited the city, while a day later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the visitor. However, while the former made a scheduled trip, the latter arrived on an impromptu one.
Biden, meanwhile, made a four-day emergency visit to Europe late last month to discuss the crisis with the NATO and the European Union. The Democrat also went to Poland, which has taken in thousands of refugess from its neighbour, Ukraine.
‘Partygate’: Johnson likely to receive more fines, minister resigns | Top points
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to resign after he and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, were fined by the Metropolitan Police for violating Covid-19 related rules at a time when the nation was under a strict lockdown. Johnson, however, refused to demit office, as he instead offered an apology. Transport minister Grant Shapps, on the other hand, jumped to Johnson's defence.
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars
Over the past few years, the U.S. has accused China of using “debt diplomacy” to make developing nations across the world more dependent on Beijing. Yet the cases of Sri Lanka and Pakistan -- both friends of China facing dire financial situations as inflation soars -- show that President Xi Jinping's government is becoming more reluctant to pull out the checkbook.
Pro-Putin ally arrest latest flashpoint amid Ukraine war| 5 points
The arrest of the Kremlin's one of the closest and most influential ally, Viktor Medvedchuk, by Ukraine is said to have angered Russia. Medvedchuk - the pro-Russian politician - who is said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine - was held by Ukraine on Wednesday in what was defined as “a special operation”, sparking enthusiasm in Kyiv, but irritation in Moscow.
Pak has been an important ally for 75 years: US’s Blinken’s message to new PM
Pakistan has been an "important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years", the United States' secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement as he congratulated the country's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected this week after several week of political turbulence. Imran Khan even named a US diplomat, Donald LU, linking him to the alleged plot. White House's Jen Psaki also stressed that the US "does not prefer one party over the other".
Biden announces $800 million military aid for Ukraine: What it means for Russia
US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene" amid fears of a massive revamped Russian assault. The announcement came with the Russian military threatening to strike Ukraine's command centers in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.
