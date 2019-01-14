China cautions India, US against helping Taiwan to produce submarines

China on Monday firmly opposed transferring technology to Taiwan to make submarines, saying countries which have relations with Beijing should earnestly abide by the one China principle and stop any form of military links with Taipei.

Taiwan media last year reported that the US State Department had approved the transfer of technology that will allow Taiwan to produce its own submarines. There were reports that six foreign companies, including one from India, have already submitted design proposals for the submarines. Among the six companies, there are two from Europe, two from the US, as well as an Indian company and a Japanese firm offering designs for the submarines, the Taiwan News reported in October last year.

According to the report, the designs would come up for approval by Taiwanese government in March this year. The report did not give details of the six companies from these countries.

Replying to a question from the official Chinese media here on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that China is firmly opposed to any country selling arms to Taiwan.

“China is firmly opposed to any country to have any military links with Taiwan. China is consistent and clear cut. The US and other countries fully recognise the sensitivity and the danger of this issue,” she said.

China claims that Taiwan which broke away in 1949 is part of Chinese mainland and is opposed to any country having diplomatic contacts with Taipei. Hua said the countries which have relations with China should earnestly abide by the one China principle and not to allow any enterprises to participate in the submarine programme of Taiwan and stop any form of military links with it.

“They should prudently and properly handle Taiwan related issues thus avoiding harming of bilateral relations and peace stability across the Taiwan straits,” she said.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 22:41 IST