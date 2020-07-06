e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts

Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts

Whether carried aloft by large droplets that zoom through the air after a sneeze, or by much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room, the experts said, the coronavirus is borne through air and can infect people when inhaled.

world Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially distant settings.
Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially distant settings.(AP file photo)
         

Amid a frightening rise in new Covid-19 cluster infections, 239 experts have written an open letter to the WHO, outlining evidence showing that smaller airborne particles containing the virus can infect people, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

Whether carried aloft by large droplets that zoom through the air after a sneeze, or by much smaller exhaled droplets that may glide the length of a room, the experts said, the coronavirus is borne through air and can infect people when inhaled.

The scientists from 32 countries are calling on the UN health agency to revise its recommendations and plan to publish their letter in a scientific journal.

If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation, the consequences for containment will be significant, NYT reported. Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially distant settings. Health care workers may need N95 masks that filter out even the smallest respiratory droplets as they care for coronavirus patients, it said.

Ventilation systems in schools, nursing homes, residences and businesses may need to minimise recirculating air and add powerful new filters. Ultraviolet lights may be needed to kill particles floating indoors.

tags
top news
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
Indian Railways may run more special trains from Delhi to several cities: Report
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended
UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In