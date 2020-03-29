Covid-19 update: Spike in Italy deaths pushes up Europe coronavirus toll

world

Italy’s coronavirus deaths surpassed 10,000 on Saturday even as the pandemic’s spread remained substantially stable. Europe’s hardest-hit country had 889 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, health authorities said, with a slight decline compared to Friday’s record. New cases rose marginally to 5,974, bringing the total count of patients in the country to 92,472.

The government is set to extend its drastic containment measures until the middle of April and will more than double the amount of financial stimulus for the paralysed economy.

Lombardy, the region around Milan which is at the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak, reported 542 deaths on Saturday and 2,117 new cases, according Lombardy’s top health official Giulio Gallera.

The pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP on Saturday.

Europe is now the most affected continent with well more than 20,000 deaths from a total of over 337,000 cases.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has killed 9,134 in Italy and 5,690 in Spain - the two hardest-hit countries in the world, accounting for three quarters of all deaths across the European continent.

Earlier on Saturday, Spain announced a record 832 deaths in just 24 hours, as officials said the epidemic appeared to be close to the peak. Although Spain’s latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, raising the overall number to 72,248, the rate of new infections appeared to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic could be nearing its peak.

“The increase is slowing or stabilising little-by-little,” said Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator, indicating the figures were “very, very close” to peaking.