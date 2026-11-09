Democrats Promised to Fix the Economy. What Can They Really Do?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Tom Green had a wish list when he cast his vote in the Democratic Party’s midterm landslide last week: Tougher rules on AI data centers. Universal healthcare. Better job protections. The new majority may struggle to stop the war in Iran, which has driven up energy prices in the months since President Trump’s decision to attack. The 29-year-old software engineer helped elect Sherrod Brown to the Senate and Amy Acton to the governor’s office. Both Democrats pledged to stop energy-hungry AI data centers from raising consumers’ electricity bills. Brown aims to cap utility rate increases and control prescription-drug prices. Acton promises to forgive medical debt and deliver tax breaks to families. The voters who powered the Democrats’ triumph in the midterms delivered a blunt message: Make the economy work for us. Now, Democrats must deliver. Whether they can isn’t assured, despite the party’s pending control of the House and Senate. Many demands are beyond the reach of lawmakers to fix. The main tools of Congress, taxes and spending, are limited and slow-moving—and lawmakers still face Trump’s veto. The new majority may struggle to stop the war in Iran, which has driven up energy prices in the months since President Trump’s decision to attack. Gasoline prices, largely set by global energy markets, could remain high even if the war ends. In the Senate, Democrats are teeing up votes to repeal Trump’s tariffs on Canada, part of his global trade war that has contributed to rising prices. Yet they acknowledge that stricter limits to presidential tariff authority—which Trump has taken to its limits worldwide—could be vetoed and would likely have to wait for another administration.

A highway billboard in Madison Heights, Mich., referencing higher gas prices.

Satisfying voter wishes also could have unintended consequences. Curbing data centers and slowing AI, for instance, might dent the U.S. economy, harming many of the same voters who want to rein them in. The Nasdaq plunged on Thursday, driven by investor fears that the new Democratic-controlled Congress will crush the AI boom that has powered the markets. One of the first goals for House Democrats is reversing Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies, which were part of last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill, said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.). She is huddling with fellow lawmakers about ranking their legislative priorities. “We’re going to have a 100-hour agenda, and a 100-day agenda” after Democrats take control of Congress on Jan. 3, Dingell said in an interview. Expanding benefits, while providing immediate relief to struggling households, could goose inflation in the longer term, as well as add to the deficit if not offset with higher taxes. The U.S. economy’s overall strength has failed to change the glum mood of Americans who are sharing little in its growth. A larger share of America’s growing national income has gone to investors, not to employees. The Labor Department reported that the proportion of economic output going to workers in salary and benefits is at its smallest share in data that go back 80 years. Borrowing costs are high and, with mortgage rates around 7%, many would-be home buyers are locked out of a prized piece of the American dream. Those rates are heavily influenced by moves from the Federal Reserve, which raises rates to tamp down inflation or lowers them to boost employment. Right now, inflation is the problem, not unemployment, and investors expect rates to move higher. Over the past three months, the U.S. has added an average of 137,000 jobs a month, and unemployment has remained low. Yet, hiring has cooled compared with past years, and millions of Americans can’t find full-time employment in their fields.

Ohio voter Tom Green.

Green, the Ohio voter, was laid off from his $89,000-a-year job as a software engineer at a bank seven months ago. After sending out 500 résumés, he has been invited to only a dozen interviews—a common complaint among job seekers. He put his home-buying plans on hold and, without healthcare coverage, pays cash for his medications. “The economy doesn’t seem great, at least from my perspective,” said Green, a Democrat. ‘Everything went up’ Democratic state lawmakers and elected officials around the U.S. might have more leeway than their congressional counterparts to set new policies on housing, wages, taxes and data-center development. Democrats won control of the governor’s seat and both houses of the state legislature in at least six states, including Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. Newly elected Democratic governors Gina Hinojosa in Texas, Acton in Ohio, and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia all campaigned on restricting data centers. In Michigan, Jocelyn Benson successfully ran for governor on promises to lower costs, raise wages and end corruption. Benson plans to pass a $5,000 tax credit for caregivers, expand medical debt relief and establish a prescription-drug affordability board with the authority to approve price increases. Benson also wants to guarantee teachers a minimum starting salary of $60,000 a year, she said. Simple math explains why affordability became a driving force in the midterm election. Inflation was 3.7% for the 12 months through September, lifted by surging gasoline prices from the Iran war, tariffs and price spikes tied to the AI boom, according to the Labor Department. Through October, average earnings rose 3.1%. “For politicians, if you can make real wages rise consistently, that’s your path to victory and success,” said Don Schneider, a former economic adviser to congressional Republicans now at investment bank Piper Sandler. Relative to incomes, he said, prices have been rising “too fast for things that are really important to voters, like groceries and going out to dinner.”

Voters casting ballots at a grocery store in Lawrence, Kan.

There are two paths to help workers keep up with rising prices. One that Democrats have discussed is through higher minimum wages or making it easier for workers to form unions and gain more bargaining power. The other path is lowering inflation so that price increases steal less of household paychecks. Beyond Democrats’ efforts to repeal tariffs and end the war in Iran, some economists argue for shrinking the federal budget deficit to lower inflation. In Delaware County, Ohio, two friends, Kim Bell and Tiffany Weiser, said they backed Democrats partly in hopes they would end tariffs and help bring down the cost of groceries and other goods. Weiser, 51, said she gave up on renovating her front porch this summer because “the cost of wood and everything went up so much just from last summer.” Democrats’ leverage to pass legislation is now increased because Republican survivors of the midterm rout will likely be more open to working with the majority, said Jared Bernstein, who was a top economic adviser to former President Joe Biden. “I think a potentially impactful outcome of this election is the recognition by Republicans that tying your future to Trump is a losing strategy,” Bernstein said. “If that’s the case, I could perhaps see Republicans joining with Democrats on affordability issues.”

Democrat Senate winner Sherrod Brown celebrating at an election party in Columbus, Ohio.

Michael Faulkender, who served as deputy Treasury secretary in the Trump administration last year, said that legislation now moving through Congress to streamline the permitting process for energy projects and other infrastructure shows the two parties can find some common ground on economic measures. The latest version of the bill, which could ease energy prices by boosting supply, represents a deal between Senate Republicans and Democrats. “If you look at who negotiated the permitting reform, there’s quite a bit of ideological breadth,” Faulkender said. “It shows we can come to a compromise.” High stakes Even with a strong mandate, Democrats in Congress will have limited power to quickly make America more affordable. The most powerful tool for fighting inflation belongs to Fed policymakers, who raised their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point in September, pushing up borrowing costs. Many investors expect another increase next month, although they have recently pared back their bets on how high the Fed might bring rates next year. David Conklin, a 61-year-old in Delaware County, Ohio, was a Democrat for many years but voted for an independent candidate during the 2024 presidential election because he didn’t like Trump or former Vice President Kamala Harris.

David Conklin outside his polling place in Sunbury, Ohio.