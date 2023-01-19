Donald Trump (who still hasn't tweeted) wants to back on Facebook, he says

Former US president Donald Trump said that his campaign was in talks with Meta about a possible return to Facebook and Instagram, Fox News reported. This comes almost two years after the company banned him from the social media platforms for inciting violence. Donald Trump has also launched a bid to regain the US presidency in 2024.

"We are talking to them, and we'll see how it all works out," Donald Trump said as per Fox News. "If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that's okay with me," he said, adding, "But they need us more than we need them."

Meanwhile, Meta is set to make a controversial decision on the future of Donald Trump's accounts this month, it was earlier reported. Donald Trump lost access to Facebook and Instagram following the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. His posts which included a video containing false claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election were removed from the platform before the accounts were suspended.

]"If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded," Meta VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg had then said about the suspension.

Earlier, Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk acquired the social media platform. However, the former US president has not tweeted since and has stuck to his own social media platform Truth Social.

