e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25

Eiffel Tower to reopen to public on June 25

The 10-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

world Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, about three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.
The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, about three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.(ANI/Twitter)
         

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering in France’s coronavirus lockdown, its operators said Tuesday.

The 10-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available,” and not by elevator, it said, as a means of ensuring a safe distance between people to limit infection risk.

“To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” added the website, with a limited number of visitors per floor at a time.

The top level will remain closed for now, “since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might re-open during the summer.”

The statement said ground markings will be put in place to ensure people keep their distance from one another, with “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower.”

The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, about three-quarters of them from abroad, according to the tower website.

The tourism industry of France, one of the world’s most visited countries, has taken a hard hit under a lockdown to halt the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums, and theatres closed.

These included some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks such as the Louvre museum, due to reopen on July 6, and the Palace of Versailles which opened Saturday.

“The re-opening date of our online ticket office will be soon communicated,” said the Eiffel website.

“We strongly encourage our visitors to opt for online ticket purchase, in order to avoid the wait at the Tower’s ticket offices.”

tags
top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In