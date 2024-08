Elon Musk, the owner of X, on Friday said a decision by a Supreme Court judge in Brazil to suspend the social media platform was politically motivated and endangered democracy. FILE - Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

"Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes," Musk posted.