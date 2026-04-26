First shots heard at 8:35pm: Inside the shooting at White House correspondents' dinner | Timeline explained

Chaos ensued at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after multiple shots were fired inside the banquet hall on Saturday night. Secret Service agents evacuated US President Donald Trump from the venue, fearing another assassination bid against him. AFP

An hour after the incident, for the first time, Donald Trump released images and CCTV footage of the shooter being captured by agents on Truth Social, stating that the suspect had been apprehended. Track the latest on the shooting at the White House event

From the first shots to President Trump's emergency press conference, here's a blow-by-blow account of what actually went down during the shooting incident.

Inside the shooting at White House correspondents' dinner | A timeline First shots heard at 8:35pm: At 8:35pm eastern time, guests at the Washington Hilton were urged to take cover after multiple bangs were heard in the banquet hall, moments before Donald Trump was scheduled to start his address at the event.

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POTUS, First Lady, VP and others evacuated: As the first few shots rang through the banquet hall at the Hilton, Secret Service agents rushed to evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other key members of the Trump administration.

Suspect in custody: Shortly after the evacuation, law enforcement officials told the media that the suspect had been neutralised and was in custody.

Trump makes first remarks: At 9:17pm ET, POTUS took to Truth Social and addressed the situation, stating that the Secret Service "acted quickly and bravely," confirming that the shooter had been apprehended. 20 minutes after this post, Trump announced that he would hold a press briefing to address the incident.

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Trump holds emergency briefing: In an emergency briefing, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the shooter is from California and was carrying multiple weapons. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll added that the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.

FBI director, acting AG address reporters: After Trump, FBI director Kash Patel stated that a probe has been launched into the incident. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche further added that the suspect will be charged once the investigation makes headway.

Charges filed against suspect: At 11:12 pm ET, Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters the suspect was being charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.