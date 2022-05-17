Home / World News / Imran Khan's phones stolen, but ‘video statement’ not on them: Ex-Pakistan PM's aide
Imran Khan's phones stolen, but ‘video statement’ not on them: Ex-Pakistan PM's aide

Taking to Twitter, PTI spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said the theft took place on Saturday, shortly after Khan left the Sialkot airport to address a rally in the city.
PTI chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (AFP)
Published on May 17, 2022 07:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A pair of mobile phones belonging to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who recently said he made a video naming all those planning to ‘assassinate’ him, were stolen in Sialkot, a key aide of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has said.

“On the one hand, deliberately, no security was provided to Imran Khan, and on the other, two of his phones were stolen,” tweeted Dr Shahbaz Gill, PTI leader, and a former special assistant to the now-former premier.

 

 

 

Gill, however, without naming anyone, also said, “You are completely confused. The video statement recorded by him is not to be found on these phones.”

According to Gill, the theft took place at the Sialkot airport, after the cricketer-turned-politician left to address a rally in the city on Saturday. It was at this rally that Khan, who was ousted last month by the opposition through a no-trust vote, said ‘conspiracies’ were being hatched against him inside and outside the country.

“They want that Imran Khan should be killed. I have known about this conspiracy for a long time and, few days back, I came to know about the full plan. My dear youngsters, I have recorded a video and have kept it at a ‘secure’ place. If something is done to me, this clip would be made public. In it, I have named every single person involved in the plot,” the 69-year-old said.

The PTI chief has repeatedly accused the United States of ‘masterminding’ his ouster, in cahoots with the Pakistani opposition. The US, as well as the opposition, have repeatedly rejected the allegations.

Khan was succeeded as Pakistan's prime minister by the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of exiled former premier Nawaz Sharif.

(With agency inputs)

 

