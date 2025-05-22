India-Pak conflict could have taken a very dangerous turn: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the recent military conflict between his country and India could have taken a "very dangerous turn". He also called the Pahalgam terror attack "unfortunate". Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif(AFP file photo)

Twenty-six people died when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. In response, India destroyed nine terrorist sites in precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Later, Pakistan attacked India's military installations and civilian areas. The Indian military thwarted the attacks and wreaked significant damage to Pakistani air bases.

Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart, seeking a cessation of hostilities. The two countries later reached a ceasefire "understanding".

"The Pahalgam incident was unfortunate, but the war situation between the two countries could have taken a very dangerous turn at any moment," Shehbaz Sharif said at an event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad.

Pakistan's prime minister said the country offered a neutral probe, but India refused the offer.

"Pakistan was ready for an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, but instead of agreeing to it, India attacked Pakistan, which was responded to in a befitting manner," he said.

Shehbaz claimed that Pakistan avenged the defeat of the 1971 war.

The war between India and Pakistan in 1971 led to the split of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh, which was earlier known as East Pakistan.

Pakistan claims only 11 of its military personnel were killed in the hostilities. However, the Indian military says dozens of Pakistani personnel died in attacks.

India has said that the only talks it could have with Pakistan would be on its occupation of parts of Kashmir and terrorism peddled by Islamabad.

With inputs from PTI