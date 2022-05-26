Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-
Powerful 7.2-magnitude quake rocks southern Peru
A strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Peru on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, with Peruvian authorities adding there were no dead or injured. The quake hit at 7:02 am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218 kilometers (135 miles), according to the USGS, sending people fleeing into the streets. Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.
-
Facebook to roll out updated privacy policy from July 26
Social media platform Meta, formerly Facebook, has started sending out notification to users about privacy policy update which it will roll out from July 26, the company said on Thursday. Meta in its post said that it has rewritten and re-designed its privacy policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how it uses users' information.
-
Man in Japan spends ₹12 lakh to look like a dog, pictures go viral
In a bizarre incident, a man from Japan has fulfilled his lifelong dream to look alike a dog by spending a whopping amount of ₹12 lakh. The man didn't go for any medical procedure but commissioned a life-sized dog costume from a professional agency called Zeppet to look like a collie - dog breed. Japanese news portal news.mynavi reported that Zeppet is known for making sculptures for advertisements, movies, and amusement parks.
-
What China said to concerns it is building a military base in the South Pacific
China has 'no intention' of building a military base in the Solomon Islands, foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday, dismissing speculation over the purpose of a recent security pact with the Pacific island state. The Chinese minister made the remark after he landed in Solomon Islands capital Honiara to start an eight-nation tour that has raised concerns about Beijing's rapidly expanding military and economic ambitions in the in the South Pacific region.
-
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' jet rides (on F/A-18) paid US Navy this much
Tom Cruise and his 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-stars cost Paramount Pictures a tidy sum of money in filming for the new movie, Bloomberg said Thursday, explaining the US Navy was paid $11,374 per hour for the actors to 'train' in advanced F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. Cruise, 59, had also flown in a jet for the original 'Top Gun', a smash hit in 1986.
