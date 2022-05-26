Home / World News / Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Published on May 26, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Reuters |

Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

 

